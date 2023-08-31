Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

