Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $16.36 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

