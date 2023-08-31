Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $328.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

