Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $328.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

