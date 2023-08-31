Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Position Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

