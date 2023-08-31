Morgan Stanley Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $81.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $347,774.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,349 shares in the company, valued at $13,936,251.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

