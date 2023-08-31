Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,095,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

