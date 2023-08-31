Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys 7,304 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.13 and its 200 day moving average is $307.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.