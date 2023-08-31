Operose Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

