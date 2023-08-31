PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,832,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,816 shares of company stock worth $5,708,141. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

