Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

