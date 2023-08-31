Pitcairn Co. Buys 8,059 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

