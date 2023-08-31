Robert W. Baird Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $68.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. DA Davidson increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.86.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.