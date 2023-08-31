Robert W. Baird Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $68.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. DA Davidson increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.86.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.2 %
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
