Robert W. Baird Raises American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $85.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Up 3.5 %

AMWD stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in American Woodmark by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.