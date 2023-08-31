Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,242 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

