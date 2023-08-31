Sanford C. Bernstein Increases PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $120.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. PDD has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in PDD by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,089,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,492 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.