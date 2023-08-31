Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

