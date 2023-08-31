Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9,408.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,941,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,826,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 1,704,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

