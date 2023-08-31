SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 1,623,021 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

