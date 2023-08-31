Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,781 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Shares of AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

