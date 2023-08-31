Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

