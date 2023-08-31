Susquehanna Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of AMBA opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,494 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 264,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

