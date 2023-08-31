Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day moving average is $172.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.