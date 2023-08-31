The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,538. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

