The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.87. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

