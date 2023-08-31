TMD Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $328.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.27.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

