Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,163 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 318.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $195,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,442 shares of company stock worth $5,382,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.