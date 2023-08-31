Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,629 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.