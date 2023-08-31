Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,791 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 818.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

PSN stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

