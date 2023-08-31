Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,735 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 138.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Freshworks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $78,846,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,213 shares of company stock worth $9,123,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

