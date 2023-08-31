Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 844 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WPP were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WPP by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WPP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in WPP by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

WPP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WPP opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

