Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $191.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87. The company had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

