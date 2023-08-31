Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 179.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,814,000 after purchasing an additional 236,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,751,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,899,000 after acquiring an additional 144,374 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

