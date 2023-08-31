Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 3,210.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Roth Mkm upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.56.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $97.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

