Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.9 %

MTH opened at $138.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.64. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

