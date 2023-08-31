Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

