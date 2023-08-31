Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 535 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.