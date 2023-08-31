Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 8,072 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 315.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

