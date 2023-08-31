Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

