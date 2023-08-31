Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

