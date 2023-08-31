Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

