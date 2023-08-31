Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in YETI were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

