Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 939.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $97.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

