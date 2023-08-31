Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 312.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $15,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $7,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.83.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

