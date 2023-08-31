Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $139,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 210.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rambus by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rambus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $13,979,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

