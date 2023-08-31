Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $140,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGR stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

