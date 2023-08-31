Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $142,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Post were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Post by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Post stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

