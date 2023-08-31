Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $145,000 Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $507,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares in the company, valued at $71,506,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $507,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

