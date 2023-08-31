Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $151,000 Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $82.97 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $725,262. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

