Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 198.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $47,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $47,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 905,348 shares of company stock worth $12,885,529. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

